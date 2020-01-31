|
|
NUGENT, Dennis Paul - Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in his 66th year. Dennis is reunited with his parents James and Sylvia Nugent. Cherished brother of Theresa (George) Glover of Wasaga Beach, Jim 'Pat' (Christine) of Elmvale, Bill (Tina) of Blue Mountain, Michael (Paula) of Whitehorse. Lovingly remembered as 'Uncle' to 11 nieces and nephews and 21 great nieces and nephews. Dennis will be missed by many cousins, aunts and uncles. The family is grateful for the caring and compassionate staff and residents of E3. Friends may call at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home, Elmvale from 5 until 8 pm on Thursday, January 30th. Memorial mass at St. Noel Chabanel, Wasaga Beach on Friday, January 31st at 11:30 am. Spring inurnment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Phelpston. Memorial donations to E3 Community Services would be appreciated by the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 31, 2020