Derek Scott "Chef" (Baby Chef) Mayes

Derek Scott "Chef" (Baby Chef) Mayes Obituary
With heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Derek Scott Mayes with family by his side at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the young age of 50 years old. Beloved husband of Kelly Kittle and loving step-father of Morgan Buttineau. Cherished son of Larry and Meryl Mayes. Dear brother of Corrinne Jackson and Graham. He will be fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law Kimberly Hunter (Andrew), Carey Pilon (Don), and brother-in law Chris Kittle. Predeceased by parents-in-law Harvey and Valerie Kittle. Uncle of Brianna and Jackson Hunter, Erin and Claire Pilon and Patricia Jackson. Derek will be deeply missed by his canine "daughter" Gracie, friends and the whole culinary family. Derek will be remembered as a loving husband, step-father, son, uncle, wonderful friend and a very talented Chef. " You may be gone from our sight but will never be gone from our hearts." A celebration of life will be held at Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club, 1151 Hurlwood Lane, Severn on Sunday, March 15th from 3 - 8 p.m. Please let us know if you can join us by sending your response to [email protected] by Tuesday, March 10th. If desired, memorial donations to the Set Sail For Hope Foundation or Salvation Army Food Bank would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 5, 2020
