Mary Griesbach
It is with the utmost sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Griesbach (Deshaies) on November 23, 2020. Beloved wife to Donald for 41 years. Mother to Jacquelin (Rhys) Davis, Linda (Gary) Cole, Kimberley Mattern, Marcel (Kathy) Deshaies, Nancy (Jeff) Newman, Mary (Ray) Smith, Rachelle (Michael) Deshaies, Johnny (Lisa) Griesbach, Pierre (Becky) Deshaies, Christopher Griesbach, Elaine (Jason) Skinner and Jenna (Nicholas) Rolls and the many other children she looked after throughout her life. Mary especially enjoyed being grandma to her 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Mary delighted in watching the Toronto Blue Jay's and the Green Bay Packers and cherished her time spent with her many animals. The family will receive friends at the Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood on Thursday November 26, 2020 2:00-4:00p.m. and 7:00-9:00p.m. In order to attend the visitation, you must contact the funeral home to register by e-mail info@chattersonfuneralhome.com or by calling (705) 445-4700. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, attendance numbers will be restricted, masks are mandatory and COVID-19 protocols are in place. A private family service will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 at 11:00a.m. The ceremony will be live streamed on the Carruthers & Davidson YouTube channel beginning at 10:50a.m. Friends are invited to the graveside interment on Friday November 27th at approximately 11:45a.m. at Trinity United Cemetery, Collingwood. In honour of our mom, feel free to make a donation on her behalf to the charity of your choice or do anything that would fill your heart with joy and put a smile on your face. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
