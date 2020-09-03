Passed away peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital - Orillia, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in her 83rd year. Now reunited with her husband Robert Carson Speiran, daughter Terri Taylor and grandson Sean Speiran. Loving mother of Robert Speiran (Brenda) and Lorri Speiran. She was a proud grandmother who adored her "chicks" Lyndsay, Danielle and Tyler. Cherished great-grandmother of Riley, Jaelyn, Sidney and Elliette. Dear sister of Carol Dobson and Sharon Zytkewich (Vic). Diane will be remembered as the pillar of our family, always exhibiting great strength, love and devotion. As per Diane's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at the Udney Cemetery, Udney on Saturday, September 12th at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. If desired, memorial donations to the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital - Orillia would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com