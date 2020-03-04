Home

Diane Norma Cox

Diane Norma Cox Obituary
Died peacefully on Sunday March 1st, 2020 at Stayner Care Center in her 88th year. Diane of Stayner, beloved wife of Gerald Cox for over 58 years. Loving mother of Susan Fry and John (Heidi) Cox. Cherished Grandmother of Dean, Owen, Brittany and Dylan. She will also be missed by brother Douglas Walker and sisters Dawn Burnwell, Roberta Mulligan and Judy Murdock. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel. A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation to the Stayner Care Centre Residents' Fund or the R.V.H. Foundation would be greatly appreciated by Diane's family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020
