|
|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston Saturday, March 28, 2020 in her 75th year. Loving wife of Paul Pratten. Loved mom of Lynn (John Melluso) and Kim (Doug Murray). Loved grandma of Michael, Meghan, Sophia and Lily. Loved sister of John Taylor (Joyce) and predeceased by Janet Barger. Diane will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Respecting Diane's wishes cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be held at Drury Funeral Centre time and date to be determined (possibly August). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 31, 2020