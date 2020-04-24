Home

Diane Sylvia (Emond) MCPEAKE

Diane Sylvia (Emond) MCPEAKE Obituary
Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket in her 66th year. Beloved wife of Mike McPeake. Loved mother of Ryan and Sean (Aimee). Loving daughter of Gerry and Jackie Emond of North Bay. Dear sister of Brian Emond (Anne), Gary Emond (Janet) and sister-in-law of Sandy Lacelle-Siblock (Sonny). Diane will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fur buddies Tonka, Kilik and Jenga. A celebration of Diane's life will be planned for a later date. If so desired memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Diane's family express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Brian Swarbreck, the doctors, nurses and caregivers from Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Southlake Regional Health Centre, Stronach Cancer Centre and Remedy Pharmacy for the amazing care and compassion she received from all of you. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 24, 2020
