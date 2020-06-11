"To Di for:" The Death Pain strikes once again, Yes I've lost another close friend. My words to you, are the truest of the true, My most valued gifts I've ever received are friends, and I only have a few. The REAL fun loving souls, full of Fellowship types of Friendships! And now one more is severed, leaving me with memories, like movie clips. When Jo was well below his extreme low, With no direction, purpose, goal, and nowhere else to go, Is when I met Diane, out of the blue. With her magical glue, she somehow knew what to do. Maybe an Angel whispered words into her ears; " This Man is crying hidden deeply inside his soul, it's full of depressing tears " From that point in time, Di saved my life from ending, Housed me, fed me, even supplied me with personal spending. Normally all my life MOST people, friends, family, just rejected me, But not Di, in a short time she said she loved and respected me. Even my own Father refused his only child, never wanting to claim. But not Di, speaking proudly, giving me a name. Yes, Di was always the best dressed !, promoting success. Bringing happiness to all, her positive vibes was the Train of Suggestive Express. It took her two hours or more, for sure, to get ready and hopping, For Church, or a walk, Man she ROCKED!, even to the grocery store for shopping. Di proved to me that Lifes' Best Medication is, Togetherness, problem solving, and only in death can separate this. Feel it's blessing, never to be taken for granted or ignored, Creating smiles and inside endless joy, that's the full payment and reward. My inner voice said " Be prepared Jo, it maybe soon " And then soon came too soon, soon became on the morning of the 7th of June ! ; ( (Formally from Wasaga Beach just last year moved to Kingston, and then Napanee) You were my saviour, my life support on feet, now Jo sadly says goodbye, Love always, thank you for the great impact in my life, my honoured friend, Di Di wished to say : " God Bless " To the residents and members of Wasaga Beach's P O P 's ( The Prince of Peace Church ) " Thank you for all you've done , and Goodbye " Sunday, June 7 / 2020, 12:22 P.M.



