Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Tomkins House-Hospice Huronia on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 74. Cherished mother of Kelly-Marie MacKnight (Blair), Ronda-Lynne Wiesner (Markus), Jodi-Anne Lalonde (Daryll Scriver) and Shane Lalonde (Ericka). She will be sadly missed by her 14 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Cherished former wife and special friend of Ronald Lalonde. Beloved daughter of Thomas "Jigger" Shannon and Muriel (Mitchell) of Victoria Harbour and dear sister of Bonnie Shinnan (Bill), Julie, Crystelle and Joy Beausoleil (Basil) and the late Lawrence "Lawrie" (Brigitte), Winston "Winkie" (Sharon) and Sylvia Lanski (Jim). Dianne will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Midland Legion would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca