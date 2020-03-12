|
Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in her 64th year. Beloved wife of 42 years, to Bryan Kenneth Whiteside. Loving mother of Erin (Neal) and Brandon (Ashley). She was an amazing Gammy to Kelsie, Quintin, Patrick, Cameron and Everett. A Celebration of Dianne's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion #171, 111 Dufferin St. S., Alliston, Friday, March 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice or Rosemont District Fire Department would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston (705-435-3535).
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 12, 2020