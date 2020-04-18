|
|
Dietmar Rudigar Lintner, born 29 November 1937, in Radautz, Rumania, passed away at home in Victoria Harbour, Ontario, Canada, on 11 April 2020, at 82 years of age. Dietmar was a WWII war child, and at an early age relocated to West Germany. For those who knew his backstory, he was heroic during those troubled times. At 19 years of age he moved to Canada to begin his adult life. Dietmar was predeceased by his wife Margaret Ellen Lintner (nee Sutherland) on 7 September 2006; his father Adolf Lintner of Chernowitz, Rumania, grandparents Kasimir and Karoline Lintner; his mother Hedwig Shulz (ex Lintner, nee Neumann) of Radautz, grandparents August and Wilhelmine Neumann; and Aunts Maria (Mitzi) Appl (nee Neumann) , and Eleonore (Lore) Sterian (nee Neumann). Dietmar is survived by his sisters Ingeborg Hupperton (nee Lintner) and Gerlinde Heckershoff (nee Lintner), and children Donald Hugh Barlow (LeeAnn), Lawrence Reginald Barlow (Mary), Bryan Alan Barlow (Julie), Karin Patricia Lintner, Brian Dietmar Lintner (Shannon), Michael Kenneth Lintner (Jacquie), and the many grandchildren who he adored and brought pure joy and love into his life. A family memorial / interment service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local cancer charity, or to another good cause of your choosing Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 18, 2020