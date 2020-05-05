Passed away peacefully at Sunset Manor in Collingwood in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Walter S. Davis (1994). Predeceased by her father Roy H. Oatman (1968) and her mother Rebecca Lillian Oatman (2002), her brothers Blake, Verne, and Wayne and sisters Doris and Jean. Survived by her sister Evelyn. Dearly loved mother of Michael (Vancouver), Christopher and his wife Susan (North Vancouver), and Jeffrey and his wife Cecile (Blue Mountains). Loved grandmother of Paul (Shannon), Stephen, Chandler (Madison) and Taylor. She was a member of St. John's Anglican Church in Ancaster as well as a past member of the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her integrity, concern for others, sense of fairness, and, most of all, her amazing and enduring love of her family. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial gifts to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. At Dola's request cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. There will be a private burial for immediate family at a later date. Friends may visit Dola's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.