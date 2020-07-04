Dolores Gastmeier age 86 of Alliston, ON, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born to the late Hazel and Wes Sylvester, Oct 20, 1933 in Grainland, Saskatchewan. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Donald Gastmeier, son Raymond Gastmeier, sister Loretta Sylvester and son in law Patrick Gauita. She will be fondly remembered by her daughters Heidi, Audrey, Tara, son Chris and in laws Brian and Sylvie. She will also be sadly missed her grandchildren, Christian, Gillian, Alexis, Quinn, Taylor, Gabriel, Connor, Reiss, Ellie, Niko, Mackenzie and great grandson Finlay. Dolores will be fondly remembered by her sister Terry Lynne, in laws Terry, Joanne and Jerry, nieces and nephews Terry, Deidre, Holly and Patrick and many other family members. Dolores was a devoted mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "GMA", never hesitating to take part in all their pursuits and interests. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile and quiet sense of humour. A private funeral will be held on Saturday July 4th at John W Thomas funeral home in Alliston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Matthew's House Hospice and Alliston Humane Society. A celebration of life will be organized at a later date. Please see funeral home webpage for further details. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca