Passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, surrounded by the caring staff at Owen Hill Care Centre, Barrie, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by wife Joyce. Survived by brothers Perry and Lee, and sister Betty and their families in Redding, California. Also survived by his sister Doris Laffin and her family in Barrie, Ontario. Don was born in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia but spent the majority of his life in Hamilton, Ontario. Don was a happy retiree from Dofasco. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.