|
|
Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his wife at Chartwell Retirement Home, Elmira, on Friday April 24, 2020. Mr. Donald Ross Grant, formerly of Stayner in his 83rd year. Handsome husband of Alice (Archer) Grant for over 46 years. Proud father of Shannon (Pete) Verbeek, and Don (Robin), all of Listowel, and Michael (Sarah Pollice) of Elmira. Honoured grandfather of Nich, Ty and Madi Verbeek, William Grant and Landon and Lily Grant. They fulfilled his childhood dream of being a grandpa. Loved brother of Dorothy Giffen and Garry (Mary) Grant, all of Collingwood, and brother-in-law to Betty Grant of Toronto and Ruby Grant of Stayner. Predeceased by his parents William and Lovina (Spicher), and siblings Lloyd, Bill (Doris), Marion (Bob) Stoddart, Betty, Ed (Rose), Ernie, Walter, as well as his brother-in-law, Murray Giffen, his niece, Sherri (Grant) McNabb and his nephew, Mark Grant. Fondly remembered by extended family, including Alice's siblings and their spouses, cousins, nieces and nephews. Don was born at home on April 9, 1938, the 8th of 10 children. A hard worker from a young age, which began on the family farm at age 12 and later at Collingwood Sand & Gravel and then Trebel Transport as a truck driver. He was a very smart man; full of life skills. He enjoyed his work and even more so because he worked alongside many of his best friends and family. Finding love later in life, Don met his beloved Alice in a bar called the Normandy Inn. They married on October 26, 1973 and welcomed the first of their three children in September of the following year. Don loved being a Dad and shared his strong work ethic, his love of the outdoors and animals and unconditional love for his family with his children. In later years, Don basked in his time spent with his grandchildren. Even as his health declined, his face would light up with the sound of their voices or the sight of their faces. Don leaves his family with many wonderful memories including, family camping trips with many family friends, his loving stories of his childhood horses, time spent at work with their Dad and his love of watching professional wrestling. Don was not openly affectionate but there was never any doubt as to how he felt about you. Don remained as honest as the day that he was born; he didn't know any other way. What he said is what he thought. He didn't say, "I love you" very often but his looks and actions showed it. He believed that actions spoke louder than words and he never fell short of letting you know how important you were to him. Don's love and admiration for his family and friends was mutual. We will never stop missing him and know that time will not make his loss any less profound. Don never said goodbye, as he thought that it was too permanent. Donnie/Dad, this is not goodbye...this is "see ya" until we see you again. The family wishes to thank the staff at Chartwell Retirement Home, Elmira, for their professionalism and care for Don and continued support for Alice. Also, thank you to the staff at Listowel Memorial Hospital, and especially Dr. Gillian Edmonds. Don was always confident in your care and we thank you not only for providing him with physical care but also peace of mind knowing that he was in good hands. Private family arrangements with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel, have been entrusted to the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 30, 2020