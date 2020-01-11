Home

Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
(Retired Teacher with Simcoe Co. School Board; Long-time Member of Orillia Presbyterian Church St. Andrew's) Peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Don McPherson of Orillia, beloved husband of Thelma (nee: Heidman). Cherished father of Gord McPherson (Laurie Longlad) of Severn, Cheryl Ford (Andrew) of Orillia and Barbara-Jean McPherson, also of Orillia. Proud grandpa of Christie-Lee, Stuart, Amanda, Riley, Kirsten, Alyssa, Norman Jr., Blake and great-grandpa of Keira. Only child of the late Stuart and Edna McPherson. Don will be remembered for his passion for music, which he shared through his many church and community involvements. Friends and relatives were received at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Saturday, January 11th with funeral service and reception held at the Orillia Presbyterian Church St. Andrew's, 99 Peter St. N., Orillia, on Sunday, January 12th. Spring Interment: Kilworthy Lutheran Cemetery. If desired, Memorial Donations to the Orillia Presbyterian Church St. Andrew's or the would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 11, 2020
