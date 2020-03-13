|
Donald Eugene Morton, of Orillia and formerly of Durham, passed away at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in his 82nd year. Loving father of James and his wife Lana of Scarborough, Michelle and her husband Sergio Fortuna of Niagara Falls, and Michael and his wife Alina of Alliston. Grandfather of four grandsons. Dear brother of Murray Morton. Predeceased by an infant sister Shirley, and by his sister-in-law Jeanne Morton. A funeral service celebrating Don's life was held at the McCulloch-Watson Funeral Home, Durham on Wednesday, March 18th at 2 p.m., with visitation being held prior to the service from 12 - 1:45 p.m. Spring interment at Durham Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 13, 2020