Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
View Map
Donald Allan Gilchrist Obituary
(Retired Simcoe County Board of Education School Teacher) passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 80. Donald, beloved husband of Lena (nee Langman). Loving father of Randy Gilchrist (Lynda) and Kim Brancatella (Joe). Cherished grandfather of Vito Brancatella, Josh Brancatella (Christina), Dan Gilchrist (Galena) and Julie Gilchrist. Proud great grandfather of Ava Raeburn. Dear brother of Barbara Neemre and the late Harold, Stan and Ted. Loved brother in law of June Pettit, Manson Langman (Jeanette) and Fern Gilchrist. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. Don had a memorable career teaching intermediate grades at both Mount Slaven P.S. and Regent Park P.S. in Orillia. He was highly respected and loved by many students, parents and colleagues. Don enjoyed travelling, fishing ,cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs, sipping fine scotch and spending time with family at his beloved home on Lake Couchiching. Following cremation a Celebration of Donald's Life will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 14, 2020
