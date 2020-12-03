Banks, Donald George It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Donald George Banks at the age of 81 in Orillia, ON. Husband of 56 years to Jacqueline (Gratton) and father to JennieMay, Jody and Eddie. Grandfather to Kiley. Sadly missed and always remembered by family, many in laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Having worked for decades in the lumber sector in Northern Ontario, for the Town of Hearst, for BioShell and for TransCanada Pipeline. Don lived in Cochrane, Sault St Marie and North Bay before moving to Orillia. He played junior hockey in his youth and continued being involved for decades in his favourite sport as coach in the juvenile league and President of the NOHA. He will be remembered for his many hours of volunteering in his hometown of Hearst, and as a firefighter for 30 years. Don was also Recipient of the OPP Commissioner's Citation award for providing valuable assistance during an investigation and for his continued public service with the OPP Don was also instrumental in raising funds for the Hearst arena. Don also coached Women's Hockey upon moving to Orillia. He is predeceased by his parents George W. Banks and JennieMay (Stephenson) and his son Jody. Don was a self taught man, an avid reader, a hard worker and sports enthusiast. He loved his family, reading, music and his dog Molly. Don will be dearly missed and remembered by his family and friends. Due to pandemic restrictions, the wearing of masks is mandatory while in the funeral home while practicing social distancing and hand sanitizing in compliance with provincial recommendations. The family will receive guests at Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. A service will take place in Hearst at a later date. If desired in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer or Diabetes Society would be appreciated. Due to Covid-19 restrictions attendance is limited to a specific number of persons within the facility at any one time. Please use the RSVP system to schedule your time. You are instructed to arrive just a few minutes prior to your desired time. Staff will advise when space permits within the funeral home. The visitation time is allocated to 10 minutes. Please be aware that others will have scheduled their time with the family. Gathering outside of the facility is not permitted. We thank you for respecting the regulations we are required to enforce from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario and Public Health. You may learn more by reviewing the Provincial Directives at www.thebao.ca
