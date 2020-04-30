|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 84, at Hillcrest Village Care Centre in Midland, Ontario. Don was born and raised in Midland to parents Julia and George West along with his brother Ken (Elva) and sister Barb (Don Simpson). He was married to Irene (Joron) for 61 years and they were blessed with 3 children - Bruce (Mary Lee Metcalfe), Randy (Gina Hurtado), and Lori (John Neufeld). Don delighted in teasing his six grandchildren - Kaitlin & Sean West, Nicholas & Thomas West, and Rebecca & Elora Neufeld. Don also enjoyed spending time with the many Joron siblings, numerous Joron/West nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends. Everyone brought joy to his life in ways that cannot be imagined. Don and Irene raised their family in Maple & Newmarket, Ontario where he worked as a teacher and then sales representative. Don was passionate about boating and the family enjoyed many summer adventures cruising around the area of Beausoleil Island on their boat Agwinda. In their retirement, Don and Irene returned to Midland where they renewed old friendships and developed many new relationships with members of the Midland Lawn Bowling Club, Probus Club and Don's regular coffee buddies. They also enjoyed many years travelling abroad including spending winters with family and friends in Sun City, Arizona. Don will be remembered for his love of Newfoundland, his interest in political issues and Canadian affairs, and for his dry wit humour. He sincerely appreciated conversations with their many dinner guests they hosted at their home. It was a blessing that he was able to remain in his home near the shores of the place that he loved most - Georgian Bay - with his endlessly patient and caring wife, Irene. Thank you to all the family and friends that have been a part of Don's life over these many years. Thanks also to all the Health Care workers at Hillcrest for their care during these last few months. A celebration of Don's life will take place at a later date. Please direct letters of sympathy to Irene care of Chartwell Tiffan Retirement Residence at 115 Pillsbury Dr. Midland L4R 0E7. Donations can be made to Camp Kitchikewana, Georgian Bay General Hospital or the March of Dimes. Don, may the wind forever blow at your back.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 30, 2020