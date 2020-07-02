1/1
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Donald Gordon Morrison of Barrie, ON, at RVH in Barrie on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 82 years of age. Beloved husband of 61 years of Elsie Morrison (nee Boyd). Loving father of Wayne (Josie), Janice Mulholland (Dave) and Julie Morrison. Proud grandfather to Kyle, Christina (Adam), Matthew, Christopher, Alyssa, Joshua, Courtney and Joel. Brother to Roger Morrison and the late Harold, Jack and Ernie Morrison and Margret Judd. Don opened Morrison Auto Service located in Barrie in 1974 which he owned and operated for 31 years. Graveside service will be held at Minesing Union Cemetery at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Grace United Church in Barrie or Hospice Simcoe. Cremation entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 2, 2020.
