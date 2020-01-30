|
|
1950-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Don on January 5, 2020. Loving husband and best friend for 46 years to Margo (nee Sumner) Loving and very proud father to Nate (Hendry) Clarke. Loving Papa to his precious grandsons. Hill and Mac Clarke. Don will be remembered by sister in laws Diane Sumner, Lorrie (Mike) Bracken, Leslie Heaslip (Mike Mc Eachern), Jackie Jackson and brother-in-law Jamie Sumner. Nieces and nephews. After working for Zubek and Emo in Collingwood Don started his own successful draughting business in Wasaga Beach. We take pride in knowing his legacy will live on through the many homes, and buildings he designed that are located in the area as well across North America. Don and Margo spent many years traveling throughout Central and South America finally finding their special place in Belize. We would like to thank Dr Quigg. Jaclyn and Jenny for their care, Norm and Daisy Kew - Wasaga Family Foot Clinic for their care and kind words and to the Wasaga Beach Paramedics, Police, and Fire Department that attended the call. Cremation has taken place with no funeral as per Don's wishes. Arrangements entrusted to the Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home Wasaga Beach.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 30, 2020