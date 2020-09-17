It is with extreme sadness that the family of Donald Hollands share his sudden passing on September 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. Don was 65 years old and the loved husband of Brenda for 43 years. Don was the beloved son of Margaret, and the late Edwin Hollands, and a much-loved brother of Ted (Mary), Gerry, Ellen and Michael (Maria). Don leaves behind his heartbroken daughters, Megan (Neil Fenton) and Samantha (Drew Deitner), and his grandchildren whom he loved more than anything in life; Hudson, Emerson and Jack. He will also be tremendously missed by numerous family members, close friends, his dog Molly and his Amazon delivery driver. Don lived life big! His joy for all things fast was evident through his love for motorcycles, speedboats and airplanes. He found joy in small moments; an afternoon tubing on the lake, a fishing trip up north, sitting in an ice hut on Paudash Lake, a family BBQ, or a motorcycle ride on a Sunday morning. He loved those he cared about deeply and despite battling with his health for many years, he fought hard to stay with us with the help of Dr. Mike Odlozinski and team. Don overcame more adversity than many thought possible, trying to keep positive and enjoying what he was given. Don was an exceptional woodworker and cabinetmaker. His unbelievable talent, and generous spirit, leaves many of us with amazing wooden treasures to remember him by. As per Don's wishes, in lieu of flowers we ask anyone interested in providing a donation please consider supporting the education of his grandchildren (a trust account has been established) or a charity of your choice
. Donations can also be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West Street N, Orillia, ON L3V 5C1 (705) 325-2231. Cremation has taken place. Internment will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Orillia. Due to current world events, a private family service will be held. The family would appreciate the sharing of memories and photos on Don's tribute page on the Mundell Funeral Home website.