(Owner of Davidson Auto Sales, Orillia) Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving husband of Marie Davidson. Cherished father of Glenn Davidson (Jenn) and Marilyn Guest (Don). Adored grandpa of Olivia Guest. A Celebration of Life-Open House will be held at Barrie Country Club (635 St. Vincent Street, Barrie) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-3:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca