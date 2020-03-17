Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul F. Kent Funeral Home
16 King Street North
Cookstown, ON L0L 1L0
(705) 458-4402
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald STEVENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald James STEVENSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald James STEVENSON Obituary
Don passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Wednesday March 4, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Pauline Stevenson. Loving father of Neil (Cindy) Stevenson and their children Kayle (Oscar) Maltby and their son Mateo, Bryce, Jillian (Benjamin) Beam, Trevor, and David. Loving father to Lorraine (Chris) Hall and their son Ryan. Dear brother of Janet Stevenson and Raymond (Jane) Stevenson. Predeceased by sister Dora Mingo. The funeral service was held at Grace Baptist Church, Alliston on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Reception followed at the church. Spring interment Cookstown United Church Cemetery. Donations in Don's memory to Matthew's House, Alliston or Teen Challenge Farm, 9340 Sharon Road, London would be appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cookstown)
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -