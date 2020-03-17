|
Don passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Wednesday March 4, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Pauline Stevenson. Loving father of Neil (Cindy) Stevenson and their children Kayle (Oscar) Maltby and their son Mateo, Bryce, Jillian (Benjamin) Beam, Trevor, and David. Loving father to Lorraine (Chris) Hall and their son Ryan. Dear brother of Janet Stevenson and Raymond (Jane) Stevenson. Predeceased by sister Dora Mingo. The funeral service was held at Grace Baptist Church, Alliston on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Reception followed at the church. Spring interment Cookstown United Church Cemetery. Donations in Don's memory to Matthew's House, Alliston or Teen Challenge Farm, 9340 Sharon Road, London would be appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cookstown)
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020