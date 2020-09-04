1940 - 2020 Don passed away surrounded by all the love of his family at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, in August 29, 2020, the result of a road accident. Survived by his wife, Madeleine Cadeau (née Marchand). Don is also survived by his daughters, Louise (John) and Claire, and his grandchildren Réal (Krishna), Riley (Meghan) and their father Mark as well as Emma, Luc and Jacques. Don will be remembered by his siblings Art (Anne), Louis (Rose), Mary (the late Richard), and Michael (the late Janice) in addition to many, many nieces and nephews and cousins and the Marchand family of Lafontaine. Predeceased by his siblings Joseph, Christopher, Elmer, Cornelius (Jeanne d'Arc), Iber (Mary Anne), Mildred and Mary Ann. Creation has taken place. Don will be buried and celebrated by friends and family in the Spring of 2021. Rather than flowers, please consider a donation in Don's name to his favourite charity, Sick Kids' Hospital, Toronto. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca