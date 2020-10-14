WERESCHUK, Donald John Fredrick At Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Saturday October 10th, 2020. Donald Wereschuk, in his 71st year, beloved husband of Marilyn (Hupple). Loving father of John and Faustina of Oakville, Jennifer and James Matthews of Alliston, and Daniel and Dina of Burlington. Remembered with love by his grandchildren McKenna, Malachi, Alexandra, and Christopher. A family graveside service was held at Mt. Tegart Cemetery, Tottenham, on Wednesday October 14th, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham. 905-936-3477. Donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, 610 University Ave, Toronto, ON M5G 2C1, would be appreciated by the family. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com