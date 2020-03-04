Home

LeClair Cremation Centre
357 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3M7
(705) 527-8955
Donald John "Don" Latondress

Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in his 87th year. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 68 years Barbara (nee Bingham) and his family. Dear father of Cathy (Bob), Susan (David), Tim (Cheryl), Barbara, Dawn, Bev and Teena. Cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one grandchild. He will be missed by his siblings Muriel, Francis, Wayne, Junior and John. Don will be lovingly remembered. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020
