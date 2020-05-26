Donald Joseph DITTMAN
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of the late Victoria "Vicki" (nee Weatherill). He is predeceased by his parents Oscar and Anny Dittman. Loving father to Joanne Butler (Doug), Bob Elliott (Angela), Brett Dittman (Tonya) and Laurie Dittman (Mike). Grandpa to Jake, Kara, Abby, Ethan, Travis, Emma, Ally, Kyle, Emily, Claire and Jacoby. Brother of Mary and the late Harold. Don will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends especially Tom, Eddie, Faruk and Breezy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on May 26, 2020.
