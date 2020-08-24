1/1
Donald Kenneth LeClair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hospice Huronia, Tomkins House on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 76 after a battle with aggressive Leukemia. Beloved husband of Vivette LeClair. Devoted father to Michelle Weber (Rob), Lisa Chambers (Ted) and Thomas LeClair (Reva). Loving Papa of Torie, Emma, and Mitchell Chambers, Alora, Julia and Erika Weber, Parker and Rylie LeClair. Predeceased by parents Willard and Marie. Lovingly remembered by brother Stan (Leona) and sister Betty Chapman. Predeceased by brother Bill (survived by Rita), Pat (late Jackie), Anita Roberts (late Pat). He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and patrons. Don enjoyed an illustrious 45 year career as a barber in Midland. In that time he formed many friendships and touched many lives in the community. He will surely be missed. Don and family would like to give a special thank you to Bayshore HealthCare and his nurse Mary-Ellen for her kind care. Don relied upon blood transfusions through this difficult time, and he requested that those willing may wish to donate blood in memoriam. If desired, memorial donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation, or Hospice Huronia would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to LeClair Cremation Centre. As per Don's wishes there will be no service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved