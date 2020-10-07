Passed away peacefully at Leacock Care Centre, Orillia on October 5, 2020 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of 59 years to Sandra Louise Marshall (nee Coomber). Loving father of Colleen (Brad), Steve (Jodi) all of Orillia, and the late Doug (Rachael) of Midland. Remembered fondly by his grandchildren, Zach, Katie, David, Sarah, Karly and Liv. Dear brother of Bill Marshall and son of the late Wm J.A. & Kathleen F. (Shannon) Marshall of Leaside. Don spent his career in the family business, Marshall Refrigeration, a wholesale air conditioning and heating company based in Toronto with branches throughout southern Ontario. After retiring to Orillia he was an active member of St Paul's United Church, a regular volunteer at Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital, and enjoyed wood working and curling in his spare time. Don was a resident of Leacock Care Centre for almost four years and the family would like to thank all of the staff for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to O.S.M.H. Foundation or Canadian Diabetes Association would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com