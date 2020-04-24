|
Passed away suddenly on April 13, 2020 at the age of 73. Don is survived by his wife Heather Rose. Children Sarah Bruno, Brad and Kristianna Duchemin, and Amy and Brittny Duchemin. His grandchildren Vrindavani, Chanelle, Cobin and Leah. Don was born in England on July 17, 1946 to Glady and Lewis Rose. His family moved to Canada shortly after, when he was only six months of age. Don moved to Orillia in 1973 and met his wife Heather Rose in 1988, who he married in July of 1990. Don co-founded and worked at Rose Printing in Orillia from 1998 until he retired in 2015. Don enjoyed many things in life from boating and RV trips, to his beloved dogs Timmie and the late Abigail. What Don enjoyed most of all was the company of his many friends that he had made throughout his lifetime. Don will be remembered for his sense of humour and his kindness he showed towards everyone. His family and friends will miss him until the end of time and he will always be in their hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safer to do so. In lieu of flowers and all donations a GoFundMe page has been made in his honour to help support this event and his family that he has left behind. Please click on the link to make a donation. https://www.gofundme.com/f/don-rose-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 Thank you, every bit helps and is greatly appreciated. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 24, 2020