Donald Robert Nelson

Donald Robert Nelson Obituary
Passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital on April 15, 2020, at the age of 64. Devoted husband to Sheila. Beloved son of Georgena and the late Robert Nelson. Loving brother to Cameron (Karen), Roderick, Bruce (Susan), Doug (Helene). Cherished uncle to Michael (Ellen), Matthew ( Sarah), Jackie (Kevin), Emily, Eric (Samantha), Juli (Matt), Kristin (Nick). Loved nephew of Jean Nelson, Doris and the late Jack Sweiger, and the late Bruce and Glenna Clements. Don will be fondly remembered by his "Newfie" relatives, Kay, Steve, Karen, Greg and Jess. A private family service will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations to The Scott Mission, Toronto, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 18, 2020
