It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Dad, Donald (Red) Urquhart, on Thursday April 23, 2020 at the age of 98. Loving father to Heather White (Eric), Twink Payne (Jon) and Loren Urquhart (Alice), Papa to grandchildren Martin (Michelle), Amanda (Nick), Jon (Carley), Steve (Julie), Patrick and Jennifer (Matt), and Great Papa to great grandchildren Paige, Kyla, Vega, Claire, August, Madeline and Jack-Donald. Predeceased by his wife Mary (2010) and sister Velma. Born in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan on January 9, 1922, Red was the son of William Urquhart and Caroline Delna Curran. When he was two, the family moved to Bracebridge, Ontario where he lived until joining the RCAF on January 19, 1941, serving until 1945. Red initially trained in Fingal, Ontario and then completed in Guelph, Ontario where he met his wife Mary Gorman while ice skating. Red was a World War II veteran, Flight Lieutenant, a wireless air gunner who flew in a Hudson airplane chasing enemy submarines. He was stationed in Iceland, England and Scotland (Turnberry) during his service. Upon his return from Europe, Red married his sweetheart, Mary, on January 26, 1946. Red and Mary opened a corner store and Red later joined the A & P Grocery store in Guelph. In 1963 he moved to Midland to manage the Yonge St. store along with his friend Gibb Ormiston. Red enjoyed many sports. He managed the Midland Junior B Flyers in the 1970s. He was an avid golfer with his friends at Brooklea Golf Course. The number 9 hole with water surrounding the green is aptly known as Red's Lake where his friends would phone and tell him how many balls they had lost. Red was also a keen card player having fun with his many card playing friends who were generous giving him rides and making sure he got home. Red had many friends in Panama City Beach, Florida where for 31 years he enjoyed his winters. Special thanks to Dad's guardian angels, Nancy and Prima, who went beyond kindness to help Dad enjoy his later years. There is a special place in our hearts for them. Thank you, also, to the staff at Bayfield House who gave Dad caring support. A celebration of Red's life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. In his memory, donations can be made to the local St. Vincent DePaul Society, which Dad generously supported to help families at Christmas. Love you, Dad! Arrangements entrusted to Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020