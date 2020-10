We are sad to announce that on Oct 3, 2020 Fonda Saunders (nee Donaldson) passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, at the age of 78. Loving mother to Rhonda. She was predeceased by her sister Audrey Phillips (Ron) and survived by her brother Mickey Donaldson and sister Donna Dowson (Bud) as well as nieces & nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store