Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Donna Ann WAINE

Donna Ann WAINE Obituary
At Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the age of 69. Treasured wife and best friend for 49 years to Jim Waine. Loving mother of Mike Waine (Jen) and Ryan Waine (Wanda). Adoring grandmother of Ashley, Erica, Alisha, Jaden, Jade and great grandmother of Olivia. Cherished daughter of Beulah and Bill Shaw (both predeceased). Beloved daughter-in-law of Colin Waine (Jean) and Helen Harris (Gord) (all predeceased). Much loved sister of Bill Shaw and Cathy Smith. Dear sister in law of Gale Baker (Murray) and Carol Rathy (Alex). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 10, 2020
