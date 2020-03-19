Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Billes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Geraldine (Siemms) Billes


1942 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Geraldine (Siemms) Billes Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that the Billes family announces the passing of Donna after succumbing from her illness of dementia on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home, beside her best friend and husband for 57 years, David. Dear daughter of the late John "Jack" and Hermina "May" Siemms. Beloved mother of Diana Lynne Billes, Alan David Billes (Donna Ruth) and Karen Andrea Billes (Patrick Berden). Proud Nana of Dylan, Ashley and Gretta. Dear sister of Jeanne Nugent (Dale). Will be missed by extended family members and many dear friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -