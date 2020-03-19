|
It is with heavy hearts that the Billes family announces the passing of Donna after succumbing from her illness of dementia on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home, beside her best friend and husband for 57 years, David. Dear daughter of the late John "Jack" and Hermina "May" Siemms. Beloved mother of Diana Lynne Billes, Alan David Billes (Donna Ruth) and Karen Andrea Billes (Patrick Berden). Proud Nana of Dylan, Ashley and Gretta. Dear sister of Jeanne Nugent (Dale). Will be missed by extended family members and many dear friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020