It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Donna Marie Raeburn (Kennedy). To most, Donna was known as a dedicated figure skating coach and mentor for generations of skaters. To us she was our mom, grandma, grandma the great, sister and aunt. She was our friend. Our loss is profound. Donna was predeceased by her parents, Denis and Marie Kennedy and stepmother Marty Kennedy. She leaves behind daughters Sundae Brown (Terry), Cory Horsley (Dan), grandchildren Sydney Ball (Tyler), Darby Brown (Dustin), Griffen Horsley and Parker Brown, great-grandson Finn Ball, her brother Doug Kennedy (Jane) and her sister Terry Hurst. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and friends. The immediate family will be hosting a private memorial Friday, July 3rd. If desired, memorial donations to Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolences are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 30, 2020.
