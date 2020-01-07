|
Passed away suddenly at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 71 of Coldwater. Beloved wife of Lorne Olimer. Loved mother of Sherry James (Brian) and Tammy Olimer-Lohnes (Steven). Loving grandmother of Madison, Nigel, Brooke and Foster. Dear sister of Irene Patrick, Jesse Woods, Rodney Woods, Glenn Woods (Barb), and Brett Woods. Will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Gabe and Nellie Woods, and by her sister-in-law Sue Woods. Following cremation, the family will honour her life at the Coldwater Legion on Saturday, January 11th from 1 - 4 p.m. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Donna may be made to the Kidney Foundation and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com