Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna OLIMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Mary OLIMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Mary OLIMER Obituary
Passed away suddenly at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 71 of Coldwater. Beloved wife of Lorne Olimer. Loved mother of Sherry James (Brian) and Tammy Olimer-Lohnes (Steven). Loving grandmother of Madison, Nigel, Brooke and Foster. Dear sister of Irene Patrick, Jesse Woods, Rodney Woods, Glenn Woods (Barb), and Brett Woods. Will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Gabe and Nellie Woods, and by her sister-in-law Sue Woods. Following cremation, the family will honour her life at the Coldwater Legion on Saturday, January 11th from 1 - 4 p.m. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Donna may be made to the Kidney Foundation and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -