Passed away at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday September 9th, 2020 in her 76th, year. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Warankie. Loving mother of Perrie McKenzie, and the late Michael McKenzie. Much loved step mother to Jason Laycock, and Dana Laycock. Proud grandmother of Lucas Laycock. Dear sister of Earl Lambert (Betty), and Norm Lambert (Marlene). Donna will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E Orillia (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca