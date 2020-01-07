Home

It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Dora Kathleen Borneman on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Barrie at the age of 66. Dora Kathleen was predeceased by her beloved daughter Melissa McGibbon, her sisters, Patricia Guergis, Connie McNamara, her brother Michael Fitzsimmons and her nephew, Micheal Guergis. Dora Kathleen is survived by her loving son Scott Webster. She will be missed by her family, friends, nieces and nephews, stepson Robert McGibbon and stepdaughter Jennifer McGibbon. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the spring. Memorial gift donations can be made to the RVH Cancer Center. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family directly or through adamsfuneralhome.ca
