|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving wife of the late William Linton. Cherished mother of Gary (Kristine), Kathy, Tom (Joanne) and Greg. Adored grandma of Wesley, Natalie, Johnathan, Joshua, Justin, Ashley and Cameron and great-grandma of Isabella, Lily, Jayda and Vienna. Dear sister of Kathy Earhart. Doreen is predeceased by her siblings, Ken, Ernie, Diane and John. Friends and family will be welcomed at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street Barrie) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral service in the chapel at 2 p.m. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 3, 2020