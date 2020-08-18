1/1
Doreen Barron
Passed away at her residence with family by her side in Port Severn on Friday August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Barron. Loving mother of Portia Brandon, D'Arcy, Roy (Lorenza), Marshall (Roberta), Grant (Rosemary), Claudia Bressette (Steven), Ward (Kim) and Frank (Susanne). Cherished Gram/Big Gram of 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Sister of Marjorie (late Bob), Terry (late Phyllis), Irene (Norm), June (Doug), Dale (late Marie), Allan (Judy) and the late Mary (late Lorne), Harold (Marg), Horace (Nancy), Mord (Marie), Clyde (Judy) and Cleve (Donna). Doreen will be fondly remembered by her brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces and nephews on the Barron side, extended family and friends. A private visitation was held at the Nicholls Funeral Home, 330 Midland Avenue, Midland followed by a graveside service was at St. John's Roman Catholic Cemetery in Waubaushene. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence can be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
