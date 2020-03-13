|
|
Was called home by the Lord in the early morning of March 9th in her 77th year. Her son Michael was waiting for her with open arms. Doreen will be deeply missed by her loving husband Francis (Frank) of 56 years. Predeceased by son Michael. She will be lovingly remembered by daughters Tammy (Randy) , Nicole (Neil), Loving Mere to Josh (Stephanie), Tyler, and great granddaughter Hailey Mae. Doreen is the daughter of Albert Coté (Predeceased) and Rita Coté. She will be dearly missed by all the Coté and Contois brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. In keeping with Doreen's faith there was a Funeral Mass held on Friday March 13 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Margaret's Church (589 Hugel Ave, Midland). Special thanks to the wonderful, kind ICU nurses at the Georgian Bay General Hospital. Donations to Hospice Huronia would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland). Condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 13, 2020