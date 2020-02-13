Home

LeClair Cremation Centre
357 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3M7
(705) 527-8955
Doreen Goldie "Dolly" McFarland

Doreen Goldie "Dolly" McFarland Obituary
Doreen "Dolly" Goldie McFarland Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Survived by her daughter, Rosemary Leonard (Richard). Grandmother of Troy Leonard (Jenn) and Tara DeGuerre (John). Great grandmother of Jake Leonard (Taylor), Maggie Leonard (Devin), Aidan DeGuerre and Ellie Leonard. Dolly will be dearly missed by her brother Willard Marshall (Margot) and niece Sue McFarland. The family wish to thank March of Dimes who provided Dolly with the independence to live at home for so long. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital who cared for Dolly in her final days. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Unity United Church, 4967 4th Line North, Vasey. Donations to a may be made in Dolly's memory. Messages of condolences will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020
