Passed away peacefully in her sleep, to be with her loving Saviour, and beloved husband the late Ralph (2007), at Leacock Retirement Lodge, Orillia, ON, on Monday, February 10, 2020. Loving mother of Laurence (Debbie), Mark (Sara-Dale) and Jennifer (Ken) Kilby. Dear grandmother of David (Michele) Hartshorn, Janet (Brett) Slykerman, Sui Lin Kilby, the late Daniel (2018) and great-grandmother of six. Visitation will be held at Marchmont Baptist Church, 3839 Town Line, Orillia ON, on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. in the church. Interment at St. Andrew's - St James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to Marchmont Baptist Church or the would be gratefully appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home, Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 12, 2020