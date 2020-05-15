Doreen Lillian WIGGINS
Passed away, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 84. Doreen, beloved wife of the late Benjamin Edward Sr. (2011). Loving mother of Ben Jr. (Dale) of Orillia, Sandra Grant (Drew) of Barrie, Carol Thomson of Barrie, Peggy Laurinat (Bernie) of Orillia, Patsy Cleaveley (Harold) of Orillia, Barbara Walters (Paul) of Madoc, Paul (Rose) of Orillia, David (Melanie) of Orillia and Lori Milligan (Ward) of Kingston. Predeceased by son Michael. Also lovingly remembered by Tom Desjardins and Roy Wiggins whom she raised as her own. Cherished grandmother of 28 grandchildren (2 predeceased) and 32 great-grandchildren. Mom was the last surviving child of William and Mildred Jaques. Predeceased by her 8 siblings. Nanny Wiggins was an avid knitter and lover of children. She loved to travel and shared her knitting and smocking stories with anyone who would lend an ear. The family wishes to thank Dr. Ben (McNaull) and his team, as well as the Bayshore Nursing and PSW teams headed by Katherine, for their exceptional care and compassion. The late Mrs. Wiggins will rest at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia for private family visitation followed by a graveside service at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. Though pandemic restrictions are limiting the visitation to immediate family, we invite you to show your support, and honour this wonderful woman, at a Zoom service on Friday, May 15th at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to jw.org, the Canadian Cancer Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705) 325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on May 15, 2020.
