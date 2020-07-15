1/1
Doreen Parent
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor on Monday, July 13, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Rene Parent. Loving mother of Andy (Peggy), Mike (Yvonne), Peter (Lenore), Janet Rawson (late Bill), David (Glenys), Bonnie Sander (Henry), Rene (Johane), Lori Anderson (Richard) and predeceased by Bill (survived by Eileen). Memere of 26 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Lionel Quesnelle (survived by Marie), Margaret Gignac, Herman Quesnelle (survived by Therese) and Raymond Quesnelle. Daughter of the late Andrew and Clara Quesnelle. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church at a later date. If desired, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 15, 2020.
