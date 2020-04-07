|
Passed away peacefully at Spencer House in Orillia on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 90 Doreen Shropshire, predeceased by her husband Bob Shropshire, beloved and cherished mother of Pat (Gary) Bylow, Jim (Sandy) Shropshire and Tim Shropshire. Grandmother of Trish (Rob) Carson, Michelle (Terence) Bylow and Ryan (Amie) Shropshire. Great grandmother of Emma and Carter Ryan and Spencer and Joannie (deceased) Shropshire. Beloved sister of Ross (deceased), Mary (deceased), Patrick, Joan and Eddie (deceased). She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Doreen was affectionately known as "Mom", "Nanna", "Auntie Doe", "Grandma Doe" and "Marme". Doreen lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed every single day that she had. Every day she woke up her first words were "Today is going to be a good day, so says Doe". Doreen never took a day for granted and even when times got tough, she would always be positive and always said that "There is never a problem that cannot be solved". Doreen was a mentor and friend to many, and she inspired many people throughout her life. Doreen was known for her sense of style, she would always be sporting a cute little hat and all her accessories. Doreen's family and friends were the most important thing in her life, she cherished every moment that she could spend with them. Doreen has taught us all how to love unconditionally, treat every day as a gift, always be thankful for what you have and live every day like it is your last. Doreen lived an inspired and spiritual life and had a way of making everyone she met feel that they were the most important person in the world. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses, PSW's and staff at Spencer House in Orillia as well as Dr David Collins and his wife Sheila. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Doreen always loved canvassing for the and took great pride in doing so. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020