Doreen Reed, 84 passed away peacefully at Millcreek Care Centre on January 24, 2020 surrounded by family. Born September 23, 1935 in Weston, Ontario. She lived in Sandy Cove Acres in Innisfil, Ontario. Doreen was a member of the Sandy Cove line dancing group, along with being an avid knitter and seamstress. She will be sadly missed by husband William Reed; Children, Lynda Reed, William Jr. Reed (Heather), Cheryl Reed, Terry Reed, Debbie Cockburn (Dave) 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Doreen Reed was preceded in death by her parents, Charlotte and William Simpson and Brother Allan Simpson. Celebration of life will be held at a future date. Details to follow. Relatives and friends will be notified. Memorial contributions are welcome to the Alzheimer Society in memory of Doreen Reed. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 29, 2020